Mettalex (MTLX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.84 Million

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Mettalex token can now be bought for approximately $2.67 or 0.00008055 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mettalex has traded 75% higher against the US dollar. Mettalex has a market cap of $2.84 million and $24,646.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00029731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00121838 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00170572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.97 or 0.00509177 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00268266 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00019183 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,062,903 tokens. The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com . The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8

Buying and Selling Mettalex

Mettalex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

