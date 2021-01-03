MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MFA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.64. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 240,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,022,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 301,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.