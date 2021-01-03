Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Summit Insights downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.83, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hagi Schwartz sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $54,882.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $817,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,986.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,179 shares of company stock valued at $12,693,087 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,494,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 27.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,308,000 after acquiring an additional 842,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 205.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,558,000 after acquiring an additional 735,324 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 457.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 203,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

