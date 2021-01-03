MintCoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. MintCoin has a total market cap of $5.78 million and approximately $26.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MintCoin has traded 42.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017487 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002433 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000121 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MintCoin Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

