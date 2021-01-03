Minter Network (BIP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $27,683.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and $27,683.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Minter Network has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,445,627,533 coins and its circulating supply is 3,240,417,966 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

Buying and Selling Minter Network

Minter Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

