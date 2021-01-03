MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $615,599.21 and $2,815.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00125215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.43 or 0.00544063 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00145264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00267166 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019502 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051834 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.