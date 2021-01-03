Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Hits $18.51 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be purchased for approximately $18.51 or 0.00056711 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $2.77 million and $7,255.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00029096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00123927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00173496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00516840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00271023 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019418 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003338 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 149,485 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

