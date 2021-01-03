Mirrored Microsoft Reaches Market Cap of $3.32 Million (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Mirrored Microsoft token can now be bought for about $225.35 or 0.00677233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $5,518.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 14,735 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

