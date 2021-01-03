Modern Investment Coin Market Capitalization Tops $2.79 Million (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Modern Investment Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and $243,686.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00004751 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 50.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00248941 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00026145 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00009782 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 2,572,731 coins and its circulating supply is 1,784,000 coins. The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

Modern Investment Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using US dollars.

