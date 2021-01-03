MonetaryUnit (MUE) Reaches Market Cap of $778,300.22

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $778,300.22 and $1,060.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 210,298,111 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

