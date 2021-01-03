MonetaryUnit Trading Down 12.3% This Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $698,227.88 and approximately $2,004.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015452 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001019 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001762 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00034199 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 210,463,615 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

