Monkey Project (MONK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 38.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Monkey Project has a market cap of $58,734.42 and approximately $45.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,748,852 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

