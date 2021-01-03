Monkey Project Trading 30.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $46,772.43 and $94.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,753,184 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ . Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

