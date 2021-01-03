Monolith (TKN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $39,426.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $12.81 million and approximately $39,426.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001144 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, IDEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00042404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.93 or 0.00301779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00029122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015059 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $680.83 or 0.02056075 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 tokens. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

