MoonSwap (MOON) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One MoonSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $2,270.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.65 or 0.00476396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 11,905,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,882,882 tokens. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

MoonSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

