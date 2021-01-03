Morgan Stanley Acquires 8,679 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Digital Turbine worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APPS. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.07.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 177.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.43. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

