Morgan Stanley Acquires New Shares in JFrog Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FROG)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FROG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of JFrog as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in JFrog during the third quarter worth about $102,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog during the third quarter worth about $254,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in JFrog during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in JFrog during the third quarter worth about $254,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. Bank of America started coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Summit Redstone started coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Summit Insights started coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

FROG opened at $62.83 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $57.14 and a one year high of $95.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.60.

JFrog (OTCMKTS:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

