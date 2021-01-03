Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 288.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.49. The company has a market capitalization of $845.33 million, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.63 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

