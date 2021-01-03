Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Central Garden & Pet worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

CENTA stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.74. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $41.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.89.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $675.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.50 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CENTA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

