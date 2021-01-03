Morgan Stanley Buys 15,765 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RCD opened at $122.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $123.21.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

