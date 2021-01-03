Morgan Stanley Buys 29,671 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,671 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Park National worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Park National by 218.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Park National by 31.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Park National by 27.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Park National in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Park National in the third quarter worth $213,000.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $105.01 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $109.78.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRK shares. TheStreet raised Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Park National in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

