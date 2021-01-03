Morgan Stanley Buys 84,062 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,303,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,062 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of BRF worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in BRF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BRF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in BRF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BRF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 26,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Santander downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. BRF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.85.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

BRF Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

