Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 71.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 691,470 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Radian Group worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 39.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

RDN opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $25.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $375.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

