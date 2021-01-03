Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) by 147,062.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,951 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of Gores Metropoulos worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMHI. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Gores Metropoulos by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos during the 3rd quarter worth $1,610,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos during the 3rd quarter worth $2,645,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos during the 3rd quarter worth $1,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Metropoulos alerts:

Shares of GMHI opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.79. Gores Metropoulos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $19.71.

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Gores Metropoulos in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Gores Metropoulos Company Profile

Gores Metropoulos, Inc does not have signification operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.