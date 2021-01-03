Morgan Stanley Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,898,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,737 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.82% of Strongbridge Biopharma worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 1,107.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

SBBP opened at $2.43 on Friday. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $163.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.72.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 80.86% and a negative net margin of 205.02%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBBP shares. ValuEngine cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Strongbridge Biopharma from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strongbridge Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.