Morgan Stanley Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,917,097 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,683,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 38,115 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,245,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 59,612 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 111.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 146,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 77,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 88.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 784,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 367,993 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTEN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.24.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $986.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $207.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.78 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

