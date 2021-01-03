Morgan Stanley Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 328.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSII. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.27 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

