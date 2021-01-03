Morgan Stanley Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 291.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,825 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 158,417 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,613,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,610,000 after purchasing an additional 418,338 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,287,000 after buying an additional 170,118 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,641,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,281,000 after buying an additional 110,712 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 279,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 78,676 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 66,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. DA Davidson cut BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

BXS stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.33. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $265.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.