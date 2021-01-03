Morgan Stanley Has $4.16 Million Stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 14.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 36,757 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 46.8% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 79,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 25,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQI stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

