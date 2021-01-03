Morgan Stanley Has $4.18 Million Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,305,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of WisdomTree Investments worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 46.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 48,216 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 28.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 92,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 81.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 156,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 70,580 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 217.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $795.98 million, a P/E ratio of -48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

WETF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

