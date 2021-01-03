Morgan Stanley Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 62.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 16,369.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,150,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,355,000 after buying an additional 2,136,997 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 82,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Avantor by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,005,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp upgraded Avantor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 98,452 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $2,702,507.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,147,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,949,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 10,020 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $271,942.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,223.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,654,479 shares of company stock valued at $910,499,484 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $28.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

