Morgan Stanley Has $4.29 Million Stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 161.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Endeavour Silver worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,364 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 17.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 49.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 19.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 15.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EXK opened at $5.04 on Friday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $793.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92.

EXK has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

