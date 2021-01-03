Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 407.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,716 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Popular worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 114.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 106.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Popular by 6.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

BPOP stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $589.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

