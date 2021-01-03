Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 1,369.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,045 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of GrowGeneration worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

In other GrowGeneration news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $223,187.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,079.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $4,198,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 971,914 shares in the company, valued at $28,739,496.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock worth $23,075,797. 13.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $40.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 804.56 and a beta of 3.10. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. On average, research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

