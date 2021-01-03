Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Murphy USA worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 715.4% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $130.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.67 and a 200 day moving average of $128.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.99. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $144.09.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,489 gasoline stores, including 1,161 Murphy USA and 328 Murphy Express stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

