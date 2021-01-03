Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Innospec worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Innospec by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,380,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 13.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 761,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,210,000 after purchasing an additional 91,785 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.5% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 364,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,060,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Innospec by 64.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 155,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 61,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on IOSP. BidaskClub cut Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innospec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $90.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.70 and a 200 day moving average of $75.79.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.60 million. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.