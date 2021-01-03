Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338,435 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Essent Group worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Essent Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 60,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 142.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.38. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $39.21.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESNT. TheStreet raised shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $44.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $238,142.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

