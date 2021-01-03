Morgan Stanley Purchases 388,991 Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 830.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.87% of Penn Virginia worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 206,031 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 345,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 73,900 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,374,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PVAC shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

PVAC stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.28 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.79. Penn Virginia Co. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $32.30.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

