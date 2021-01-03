Morgan Stanley Raises Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,736 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 41.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan purchased 1,631 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,213.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $15.92 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $183.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

