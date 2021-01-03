Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Twist Bioscience worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 474.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $141.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.35. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $170.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 4,634 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $647,508.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,402.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $846,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,359 shares in the company, valued at $72,694,772.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,384 shares of company stock worth $29,038,298. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

