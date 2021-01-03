Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 39,104 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Albany International worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,421,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,457,000 after acquiring an additional 551,131 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 952,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,912,000 after acquiring an additional 36,394 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Albany International by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after acquiring an additional 86,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Albany International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,492 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in Albany International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 419,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Albany International stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average is $57.48. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $79.91.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.70 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

