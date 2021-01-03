Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 138,361 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of EMCOR Group worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 363.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,783,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,625 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,288,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after acquiring an additional 538,991 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3,649.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 501,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after acquiring an additional 487,800 shares during the period. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,668,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,605,000 after acquiring an additional 267,572 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,209,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $877,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EME. Sidoti upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

Shares of EME opened at $91.46 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $93.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.75.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.48. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.57%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.