Morgan Stanley Sells 15,059 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of NIC worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NIC in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in NIC by 7.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in NIC by 134.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,681 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in NIC by 18.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 428,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 66,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NIC by 8.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGOV opened at $25.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. NIC Inc. has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $26.80.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $134.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.81 million. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EGOV. BidaskClub raised NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Northcoast Research began coverage on NIC in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

