Morgan Stanley Sells 210,738 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 210,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Lumber Liquidators worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 248.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 13.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 73.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LL stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $887.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $34.97.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

