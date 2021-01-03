Morgan Stanley Sells 247,395 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,395 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.01% of The Children’s Place worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 20.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 39,663 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the third quarter worth approximately $9,468,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 13.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 621,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 75,121 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 863,125.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the third quarter worth approximately $837,000.

Shares of The Children’s Place stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $72.50.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $425.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America upgraded The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded The Children’s Place from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

