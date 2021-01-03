Morgan Stanley Sells 343,562 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 343,562 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $373,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXDX opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.29.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 697.50%. The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXDX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

