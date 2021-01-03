Morgan Stanley Sells 35,037 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,037 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,216,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,809,000 after acquiring an additional 24,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.33. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $30.87.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBCF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $190,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

