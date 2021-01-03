Morgan Stanley Sells 50,018 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Lithia Motors worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.83.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $292.67 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $310.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,465,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

