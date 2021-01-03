Morgan Stanley Sells 522,032 Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 89.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 522,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Acacia Communications worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acacia Communications by 257.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Acacia Communications in the second quarter worth $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Acacia Communications by 27.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Acacia Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Acacia Communications by 1,114.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $188,793.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,346 shares of company stock worth $226,990 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIA opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.44. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACIA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

