Morgan Stanley Sells 5,451 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,861,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 75.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter valued at about $746,000.

Shares of URTH opened at $112.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $112.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.90 and a 200-day moving average of $101.41.

